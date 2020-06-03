10 p.m. Thursday, June 4: Cristobal track forecast update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Cristobal was located inland near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 90.4 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 3 mph (6 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected overnight, and a subsequent northward motion should occur through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move over extreme northwestern Guatemala and eastern Mexico on Friday. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday night, over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected over the next day or so, but slow strengthening is forecast to occur this weekend when Cristobal moves back over water.