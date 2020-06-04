Imposters stealing personal information for phony unemployment claims, officials warn

(WAFB) - Federal officials warned of a “large-scale” scam in which imposters steal personal information to file fraudulent applications for state unemployment benefits.
Washington state reportedly recovered as much as $300 million awarded after fraudulent claims. Other states reported attempts made to defraud labor agencies.
Louisiana Workforce Commission officials did not respond to requests asking if they detected any cases of fraud.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said victims learned their information was used to make fraudulent claims after they received a status report on an application for benefits from their employers or state agency.
The FTC warned that payments can go to an account controlled by the imposters, or can be sent to the victim’s account.
In cases where the latter is true, the imposter may use tactics to convince the victim the money needs to be transferred, including pretending to be affiliated with the state unemployment agency and claiming the money was sent by mistake.
The FTC said anyone who receives benefits or application updates for benefits they have not applied for should contact their state unemployment agency and ask for instructions.
“Don’t respond to any calls, emails, or text messages telling you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Your state agency will never tell you to repay money that way,” the FTC warned.
Report identity theft to federal officials by clicking the link here.
