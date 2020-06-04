FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Umbrellas certainly came out yesterday and a few of us will need them again today, though not necessarily this morning.
In fact, it’s a quiet scan on First Alert Doppler radar for your Thursday out-the-door. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day but we’re also expecting scattered showers to pop up this afternoon, a 40% coverage and highs pushing into the upper 80°s.
Overnight, a few clouds and muggy with a low of 71°.
Tomorrow, rain chances stay at 40% - 50% coverage and, once again, daytime highs topping out near 90°.
A flash flood watch will be in effect through Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday.
Track TS Cristobal with radar in real-time in the Hurricane Center.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.