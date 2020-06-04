Coronavirus stifles public input at La. State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers heard public testimony on their plan to spend your tax dollars in a meeting that concluded Thursday, June 4, hours earlier than it has in prior years.
Fears about exposure to the coronavirus have largely kept members of the public out of the Louisiana State Capitol, meaning debate has been limited and brief. People who are not comfortable testifying in person can e-mail statements, which are not typically read out loud.
“Lawmakers are really missing out on the emotional side of it,” Jamie Tindle, whose son depends on the state’s help to survive, said.
Tindle is one of dozens of parents who would normally appear at the capitol in a yellow shirt, supporting funding proposals for disability programs.
“Most of us have high-risk children at home, or are at-risk ourselves, so (the capitol) wasn’t the best situation to go to,” she said.
Tindle praised her own representatives for accommodating yellow-shirt parents who cannot risk Coronavirus exposure through informal Zoom meetings and FaceTime calls. She says lawmakers have done the best they can to include their voices, but acknowledged the absence of formal public input is a detriment to the legislative process.
“The beautiful thing about us being there is they don’t see us as a number, or we can say, ‘Hey, I am one of those 10,000 waiting for whatever,’" she said. “It’s heartbreaking to hear what we have to go through oftentimes, but it’s reality.”
Tindle says she feels lawmakers have heard her concerns this year, despite not appearing before them formally. The programs she advocates for are protected in the current version of the budget, but lawmakers will have to cut from higher education and health care to balance the state’s books after the pandemic blew a nearly-billion dollar hole in state revenue.
The state’s cameras that stream legislative hearings crashed as lawmakers debated those cuts. The system was regularly unreliable during the regular session which ended June 1.
“I think more people know what’s going on - We’ve been trying to educate our voters, but sending in an email is just not the same as coming in and testifying,” Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, said.
She doubted members of the public would feel comfortable enough to return to the capitol to testify during the special session.
