Baton Rouge Gallery working with local artists to feature over 60 original artworks on face masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Gallery is partnering with over 60 of its member artists to feature their original works on face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For every $25 donated to the Baton Rouge Gallery, donors will receive their choice of any the face coverings available. Each mask will be shipped to the donor’s home at no additional charge or can be picked up at the gallery during normal business hours.
For an additional $15, donors can choose to gift a mask to a first responder.
Organizers with the Baton Rouge Gallery say the face masks offer triple-layer protection with quilted, breathable fabric and a comfortable fit and shape that contours to your face. Each one is reusable and machine washable.
Donors can make their donations and view the available masks on the gallery’s website by clicking here.
Organizers say each mask helps support local and regional artists whose livelihood may have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as, the Baton Rouge Gallery.
Artists whose work is featured as a part of this project (listed alphabetically by last name) include: Katrina Andry, Jamie Baldridge, Judi Betts, Dawn Black, Anne Boudreau, Christopher Brumfield, James Burke, Danielle Burns, Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Carpenter, Samuel J. Corso, Paul Dean, Clark Derbes, David DuBose, Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart, Leslie Elliottsmith, Malaika Favorite, Scott Finch, James Flynn, Leslie Friedman, Rosemary Goodell, Frankie Gould, April Hammock, Diane Hanson, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, David Horton, Michael w. Howes, Margaret Humphris, Kathryn Hunter, Ross Jahnke, Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Libby Johnson, Kelli Scott Kelley, Heather Ryan Kelley, Brian Kelly, Eleanor Owen Kerr, Leslie Koptcho, Phyllis Lear, Haejung Lee, Kathleen Lemoine, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Sam Losavio, Marcus McAllister, Craig McCullen, Matt Morris, Kelly A. Mueller, Hye Yeon Nam, Thomas Neff, John Harlan Norris, Nonney Oddlokken, Isoko Onodera, Mary Jane Parker, Jacqueline Dee Parker, Alex Podesta, Tom Richard, Katherine Scherer, Steve Schmidt, David Scott Smith, Jessica Sharpe, Kristine Thompson, Van Wade-Day, and Michaelene Walsh.
