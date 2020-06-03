Baker sandbag locations ahead of Cristobal

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Please limit quantity to 10 bags per person/vehicle.
Beginning June 4 (this location will be accessible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; bring your own shovel)
- City Hall 3325 Groom Rd.
Beginning June 5 at 10 a.m.
- City of Baker Department of Public Works, 1507 Mississippi St. (residents must remain inside of their vehicles at all times, provide their driver’s license showing Baker residency, and there is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle)
For more information regarding Baker sandbag locations, call the Department of Public Works directly at 225-775-5584. Residents getting sandbags are asked to wear masks.
Click here for more sandbag locations in other parishes.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.