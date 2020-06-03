Two houses damaged by arson on Fig Street; no injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say a house in Baton Rouge was intentionally set on fire Wednesday morning, damaging a neighboring house.
The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. on June 3 on Fig Street near Mckinley Middle Magnet School.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a neighbor across the street noticed the fire and helped three adults make it to safety.
One house was completely destroyed by the fire. The neighboring house sustained heavy fire damage but was saved by firefighters, a spokesperson says.
The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.