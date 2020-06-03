TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Sandbag locations ahead of the storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Cristobal likely headed towards Louisiana, sandbags are now available to residents at the following locations.
*Note: This list is organized alphabetically by parish and will be updated as information is received.
Residents should bring their own shovel to fill bags.
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.
- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 S Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd., Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy. 1, Addis
