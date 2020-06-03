TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Sandbag locations ahead of the storm

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | June 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Cristobal likely headed towards Louisiana, sandbags are now available to residents at the following locations.

*Note: This list is organized alphabetically by parish and will be updated as information is received.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Residents should bring their own shovel to fill bags.

  • BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
  • BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.  
  • BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.  
  • BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
  • BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd. 
  • BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
  • BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.        
  • BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.          

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Residents should bring their own shovel to fill bags.

  • William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
  • Rivault Park, 900 S Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
  • Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
  • Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen
  • Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd., Addis
  • South Winterville Water Tower
  • Lobdell Fire Station
  • Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy. 1, Addis

