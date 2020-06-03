Student meal distribution continues during coronavirus crisis

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It’s summertime, but that doesn’t mean schools are slowing down. In Iberville Parish, school has been out since March, but they’re continuing to provide meal packages for their students.
"This has added some richness to my life as far as giving and seeing the community in such a pandemic come together and rally for the kids is really… I mean, it just changed my life to certain degrees,” said Sherri Pierce as she and the other cafeteria workers begin to load up the bags.
Pierce is the master teacher of Eastern Iberville Elementary and High School and taking care of her students is vital, especially when children are worried about their next meal. During the coronavirus crisis, many families have struggled and still do when it comes to feeding their families.
Dr. Shannon Chiasson, child nutrition expert for East Iberville Parish Schools, is the head of the grab-n-go meals operation. She says most of the packages will include the students’ favorites, such as hot dogs, sandwiches, fruits, and vegetables.
“Well, a lot of parents are laid off, so this helps defer some of the meal costs that they have. Also, a lot of parents rely on school meals for their children and they don’t necessarily budget breakfast and lunch into their grocery budget each week,” she said.
Pierce and Dr. Chiasson, and others, are putting in all their efforts to help the students. So far, they have fed up to 350 students at a time since this effort started in March; they have even provided meals for surrounding parishes. It’s a simple process. Families can drive up to the school’s campus with a meal pickup form. From there, groceries will be loaded into the back the family’s car. This helps many parents, like Sally Williams, who’s responsible for picking up meals for eight kids.
“It’s very good to have this. They have something. I know that they have something to eat whenever I am not there," Williams said.
It’s a small act of kindness that will be remembered in the long run.
Pastor Terry Hesten of Iberville Christian Center started out by delivering the meal packages to students’ houses. Now, he hopes children will learn to give back as well.
“Hopefully, we are planting a seed in them to let them know, hey, this is the way you serve. When it’s time to move and for the community to come up, we all have a helping hand,” he said.
Click here to see which school districts are providing meals to kids.
Parents can also sign up for Louisiana’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which provides extra help buying groceries for families who normally receive free and reduced-price meals at school. You can fill out the application here. The deadline for families to apply in June 8.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.