Student meal distribution continues during coronavirus crisis

Pierce and Dr. Chiasson, and others, are putting in all their efforts to help the students. So far, they have fed up to 350 students at a time since this effort started in March; they have even provided meals for surrounding parishes. It’s a simple process. Families can drive up to the school’s campus with a meal pickup form. From there, groceries will be loaded into the back the family’s car. This helps many parents, like Sally Williams, who’s responsible for picking up meals for eight kids.