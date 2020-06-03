Sandbag locations in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents should bring their own shovel to fill bags.
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.
- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.
Click here for more locations in other parishes.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.