Sandbag locations in EBR Parish

June 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents should bring their own shovel to fill bags.

  • BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
  • BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.  
  • BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.  
  • BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
  • BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd. 
  • BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
  • BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.        
  • BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.          

