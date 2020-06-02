Resources for south Louisiana residents

This website is a portal provided by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to provide critical information that will help your family before and after a storm.
FOR EMERGENCIES, call 911 in all areas. FOR NON-EMERGENCY INFORMATION AND REFERRALS, CALL 211.
Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness 225-925-7500
National Weather Service Forecast Office
- (New Orleans/Baton Rouge) – 504-522-7330
- (Lake Charles) – 337-477-5285
Louisiana State Police 225-925-6325 or *LSP from any cell phone
Louisiana Attorney General Hurricane Hotline 1-800-351-4889
American Red Cross 1-866-GET- INFO (1-866-438-4636)
State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated with information regarding office closures: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.
1-800-368-3749 or to report power outages and emergencies, 1-800-968-8243
225-261-1160 or 1-800-262-1160
ASCENSION PARISH
- Citizen Service Center for info on the storm: 225-450-1200
- Road Closures: See Ascension Parish social media accounts (sheriff and/or OEP pages)
- AP Sheriff’s Office non-emergency calls: 225-621-8300
- Gonzales City Hall 225-647-2841 (can call city hall to deliver sandbags for ELDERLY or DISABLED people)
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- For damage/downed lines: 311
- For general information: 411
- Baker Emergency Operations: 800-953-5933 (info on shelters, sandbags, blocked roadways, etc.)
- Baker PD non-emergency: 225-775-6000
- Constable’s Office: 225-278-7944 for anything
We will continue to add new information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.