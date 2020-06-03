LASCBA announces changes to the July 2020 bar examinations

The application deadline for the one-day examinations to be held on July 27, 2020 and October 10, 2020 is May 30, 2020. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible. If seating remains available for the October 10, 2020 administration after the May 30, 2020 deadline, the Court and the LASCBA may announce an additional registration period for the October exam.