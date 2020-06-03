Ja’Marr Chase’s father said LSU star WR now looking to this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many LSU fans would feel a little refreshed to see their Tigers playing again and that means star wide receiver and 2019 Biletinkoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase back on the field making big plays.
As a sophomore, the former Archbishop Rummel star set SEC records for touchdown receptions and receiving yards.
However, his father, Jimmy Chase said that’s now in the past.
“It’s now; it’s this year and he wants to do the same thing,” said Jimmy Chase. “I kind of instilled that in him. You won a national championship. So now, you’re just happy? You’re happy with that? You have to get some goals and make some goals for yourself. Strive something to reach for. You always have to improve.”
Ja’Marr Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
