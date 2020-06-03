IRS: 159M stimulus payments issued; low-income people & those not required to file returns can register with Non-Filers Tool

To help people who aren’t normally required to file a tax return, the IRS created the Non-Filers tool, available in English and Spanish, in partnership with the Free File Alliance. The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are homeless. People can qualify, even if they do not have earned income or work. Usually, married couples qualify to receive a $2,400 payment while others normally qualify to get $1,200. People with qualifying children under 17 can get up to an additional $500 for each child. Anyone who already filed either a 2018 or 2019 return does not qualify to use this tool.