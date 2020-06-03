Food pantry at Jewel J. Newman Community Center reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jewel J. Newman Community Center Food Pantry announced Wednesday, June 3 that it will reopen Thursday, June 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to set up drive-thru distribution operations.
Current clients whose last names begin with the letters A through F can pick up food Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New client applications will be accepted starting in August.
Regular food pantry hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Clients should bring their own cardboard boxes to pick up food.
The community center is also looking for volunteers who are not among those more at risk for COVID-19 to help with food distribution. Those interested should email jwashington@brla.gov or call 225-775-3935.
