FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers/storms possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a warm, steamy early June morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70°s – and not much activity, YET, on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar!
Overall, only a few scattered showers popping up this morning, but becoming more widespread this afternoon – at least a 60% to 70% coverage. Highs today in the upper 80°s.
Overnight, a few clouds and spotty showers not out of the question As lows dip to 71°.
A 40% coverage of rain/storms tomorrow, primarily in the afternoon, with a high of 89°.
We’re continuing to watch the southern Gulf of Mexico VERY carefully and Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of this morning, highest sustained winds of 60 mph, barely moving to the SE at 3 mph; still in the Bay of Campeche likely until the end of the week.
