CATS awarded nearly $4M in federal grant money to buy electric buses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced Wednesday, June 3 that it has been awarded $3,872,089 in federal grant money to buy electric buses. This was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant Program.
“We are extremely happy to receive this grant funding from the FTA,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “These funds will allow the agency to purchase new, smaller 30′ electric buses to add to our bus fleet. This not only enables us continue working on our commitment to increase the electric buses in our fleet, it also lets us replace some of the remaining older, larger vehicles that have reached their useful life."
CATS was one of 41 organizations funded by this program and was the only one in Louisiana.
