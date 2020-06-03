Breanne Bizette joins WAFB 9News team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV is pleased to announce that journalist Breanne Bizette has joined the station’s news team as a reporter.
Breanne, a Louisiana native, is a recent graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.
During college, Breanne had internships in three different television newsrooms including WAFB-TV, WDSU-TV in New Orleans, and WPMI-TV in Mobile.
“When I found out I’d be working at WAFB, my heart just stopped,” Breanne said. “I realized how fantastic it was to be coming back to a newsroom filled with so many great journalists.”
“Breanne is one of the best and brightest interns we’ve ever had at WAFB,” said WAFB News Director Robb Hays. “She impressed us right from the start with her eagerness and desire to tell great stories.”
Breanne’s parents live in Covington, La. Her brother is a student at LSU.
“We are all huge LSU fans,” Breanne said.
