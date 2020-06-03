Black Leadership Council relaunches #BlackoutLSU campaign, holds peaceful demonstration on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Black lives matter. That’s a true statement. It’s a humanitarian statement,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
At LSU, the Black Leadership Council has relaunched its #BlackoutLSU campaign, aimed at ending injustice and discrimination. The demonstration started around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night (June 3) in the quad.
Galligan spoke at the event and asked how he could make the campus a better place.
The information below was provided by the Black Leadership Council:
The students have pinned an open letter to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd in wake of their deaths. The relaunch follows more than a month of exposed racial profiling and false calls to the police based on racial prejudice. The campaign seeks to ensure issues such as these do not plague the LSU community and that LSU is a safe and conducive learning environment for Black students. A 2018-2019 LSU Campus Climate Survey found Black students, employees, and faculty expressed feelings of fear on campus and discomfort due to comments based on race higher than other identified groups.
“Here at LSU, a university where Black students were not even permitted to attend almost 57 years ago, we refuse to stand idle when police brutality, systemic racism, blatant discrimination and injustice take our brothers and sisters lives,” said a campaign organizer. “A change is needed and we will not be satisfied until our voice is heard and actions display justice. We are calling on the student body and our administrators to set the standard by prioritizing and protecting the well-being of Black students.”
The Black Leadership Council and all participating organizations are asking all LSU community members to spread awareness of the campaign on social media. Today’s launch will include a video created by organizers highlighting the struggle of Black Americans and Black students on campus. Using the hashtag “#BlackoutLSU” student organizations taking part will also post solidarity with the #BlackoutLSU campaign relaunch.
The BlackoutLSU Campaign has set the following goals:
Petition LSU to increase the ratio of minority professionals in every academic area
- LSU has only increased the ratio of Black faculty members to 4.7% of all faculty. This is a very small increase over the last two years, with still only 2 Black mental health professionals at LSU.
Lobby LSU professionals to increase funding for minority programs and departments to positively affect the Black student experience
- Find effective ways to increase funding for the Clarence L. Barney African American Cultural Center towards computers, initiatives, and programming
- Consistent budget reflective of the diverse population of students
Organize LSU resources specifically targeted towards minority students and workers dealing with mental health and trauma
- Enacting a Black mental health/trauma hotline, and hiring more diverse healthcare professionals are a few steps to increase care for mental health needs of Black students
Push LSU to address and correct issues of blatant racism and discrimination on campus through the Student Code of Conduct and LSU Student Advocacy and Accountability
- We must push LSU to increase transparency in the processes involved with Student Advocacy and Accountability
Mandate LSU to make timely statements condemning racism and injustice at all levels of the University and implement policies clearly outlining the University’s standard of disapproval
- University policies that not only allow the University to speak in a timely manner, but demand those statements to be thorough and intentional
The establishment of a Black student representative in University administration conversations that impact the student body
- In the University’s forthcoming search for a new system president or possible transition to chancellery system, Black students should be included and actively involved in the process
- Student Body president is often not a reflective representation of our community, the student representative will better communicate and address our concerns
The following Black Campus organizations will take part in the re-launch of the action campaign: LSU NAACP, Black Male Leadership Initiative, LSU Black Caucus, LSU Black Student Union, Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative, LSU NABJ, West Indian Student Association, Minority Women’s Movement, Pre-National Black Law Students Association, National Society of Black Engineers, African American Cultural Center Ambassadors, LSU National Pan-Hellenic Council, Black Law Students Association, and Black Graduate and Professional Student Association
