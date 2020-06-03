Black Leadership Council relaunches #BlackoutLSU campaign, holds peaceful demonstration on campus

The students have pinned an open letter to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd in wake of their deaths. The relaunch follows more than a month of exposed racial profiling and false calls to the police based on racial prejudice. The campaign seeks to ensure issues such as these do not plague the LSU community and that LSU is a safe and conducive learning environment for Black students. A 2018-2019 LSU Campus Climate Survey found Black students, employees, and faculty expressed feelings of fear on campus and discomfort due to comments based on race higher than other identified groups.