Baton Rouge community leaders call for action after protests

“Instead of saying this is mandatory sentencing, I think we need to get away from that and allow a judge to sentence and not be obligated to sentencing a person for 20 years for something that maybe only deserves probation or only 5 years if convicted or leave it to the discretion of the judge. I think we also need to reform when it comes to interaction with police officers themselves,” Flowers said. “That means there needs to be some better training for the police on how to interact with the individuals. Again, a police officer is to deescalate a situation and not come in and escalate it where it gets out of hand. I think our officers can be better trained.”