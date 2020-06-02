Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, could threaten Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Season is off to a running start and Gulf Coast residents will have their eyes trained on the Gulf of Mexico for the remainder of the week.
Tropical Depression #3 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Cristobal Tuesday morning (June 2), making it the earliest third named storm on record in the Atlantic basin. The previous record belonged to Tropical Storm Colin, which formed on June 5, 2016.
Cristobal is expected to meander in the extreme southern Gulf for the next couple of days and the latest official forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates a good chance the system actually makes landfall in Mexico. However, most forecast guidance indicates the low pressure center will survive its jaunt over land and reemerge over the Gulf by late Thursday or early Friday.
From there, a more pronounced northward motion is expected to ensue and the forecast calls for gradual strengthening. The NHC indicates wind shear could be a limiting factor, but still forecasts a strong tropical storm to potentially threaten the Louisiana coast by late Sunday.
So what should we prepare for in south Louisiana?
If that forecast is anywhere close to accurate, tropical storm force winds could reach the coast by late Saturday night and gradually move inland Sunday. That means any coastal evacuations would likely get underway by late Thursday or early Friday.
A strong tropical storm making landfall would deliver heavy rains, storm surge, and potentially isolated tornadoes. Any track west of metro Baton Rouge would place our area on the higher impact side of the storm.
Having said that, one bit of good news is most guidance keeps Cristobal moving at a decent pace, so hopefully we wouldn’t have widespread excessive rainfall, but we will need to monitor that trend as the forecast becomes clearer and the storm gets nearer to land later in the week.
For now, make sure you have your hurricane plan and kit in place, and follow the First Alert Storm Team for continuous updates.
