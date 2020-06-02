Shrimpers report seeing smaller shrimp this year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some early reports say the 2020 shrimp season isn't showing signs of becoming a banner year.
At the Biloxi Harbor Tuesday morning, a few local boats came in with a decent-size catch but not many. Shrimpers tell us the big shrimp they have been seeing are fewer and farther between.
Now, they are finding other ways to bring in money, such as selling crabs, bait fish, and squid. As of Tuesday, they were selling shrimp for $5.00 a pound.
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources reported 70 or so boats out on the water on the opening day of shrimp season last week.
