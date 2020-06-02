PPE Marketplace supplies local businesses with critical equipment needed to reopen safely

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Rep. Garret Graves got a look inside a facility that is helping local businesses reopen safely Tuesday, June 2.
PPE Marketplace is a purchasing collaborative between Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Lyons Specialty Co. to source and supply personal protective equipment (PPE). The marketplace distributes face masks, alcohol wipes, and other critical supplies.
“Instead of us sitting back and licking our wounds, you have people that are setting up. We are not ordering this stuff from other states and countries, it’s coming from right here from our friends and neighbors,” Graves said.
Business owners interested in acquiring some of these PPE supplies for their business, click here to fill out your supply list.
