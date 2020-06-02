Medicaid offices now open in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health reports state’s Medicaid Regional Offices are now open to members as of Tuesday, June 2.
In order to follow social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the offices.
Health officials have put the following measures in place to protect both members and staff:
- Only the Medicaid member is allowed in the office, unless accompanied by a responsible party or language interpreter.
- Face masks or cloth face coverings are required inside of all Medicaid offices.
- Temperature screenings will be conducted for each person who enters the building.
- Because of limited capacities, some members may be asked to wait outside the building until a staff member comes to get them.
- Staff will provide instructions when you arrive. Please follow all staff instructions.
Officials say you can check your case status and apply online at MyMedicaid.la.gov or by calling 1-888-342-6207.
