LSU, Southern plan ahead for fall semester amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Changes are coming to LSU and Southern University when the campuses reopen and classes resume this fall. COVID-19 precautions at LSU will include random testing for a percentage of the campus. The tests are not mandatory, but leaders say the process will be in place just to ensure safety.
“We do have a lot of protocols in place and we’re continuing to fine tune and develop those protocols,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
Galligan says in addition to the testing, they also have guidelines to isolate those who test positive and track down those they may come in contact with on campus.
“We’re going to have a contact tracing app to help us,” said Galligan. “If I test positive, then I’ve got that app, voluntary again, but then it says well where was Tom. Tom was at The Chimes or Tom was at the faculty club and so that way, we will be able to alert other folks who may have come in contact with me.”
Over on the Bluff, Chancellor Ray Belton tells WAFB their staff is working hard to make sure public spaces are clean. He says they’re getting input from across the system as they develop their protocols.
“We are actually facilitating and working through a number of different models, ensuring that safety is our number one priority,” said Belton.
Both schools say they will work to limit how many students are in close quarters at any given time inside dorms. LSU’s Residential Life plans to limit the students in dorm rooms, trying to phase out the three to four-person room options across campus.
“I don’t think it’ll affect a whole lot of students at all,” said Galligan. “It’s just those rooms that would otherwise be three or four will be down to two.”
A similar plan for dorms is in the works at Southern.
“There are those where two students share occupancy and right now, we believe that we will probably be converting those to one bedroom,” said Belton.
Both universities say they’re focused on student safety come this fall.
“Everyone is at the table working through what we need to do to ensure that our environment is a safe one,” said Belton.
“It is our number one priority. We are doing our darndest to make LSU as safe an environment as humanly possible and we’re doing that because we do not want our students to postpone their future,” said Galligan.
