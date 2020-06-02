How one La. nursing home fought COVID-19 and kept infection rates low

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An administrator for a Louisiana nursing home explains to WAFB’s Kiran Chawla how he, his staff, and his patients have fought and continue to fight COVID-19.
“I think nursing homes, we always get the short end of the stick,” Todd Ford, the administrator of Jefferson Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, says.
Ford admits the coronavirus has been both a physical and mental battle.
“I have never in my 23 years ever seen anything like this, not even close,” Ford says. “The staff was scared, all of us were. We were fighting something and still are, something you can’t see. We are dealing with a virus that no one has all the answers to.”
There are 86 residents at Jefferson Manor and almost 100 staff members. Of all those people, 22 people contracted the coronavirus. Four people died.
“We’ve had nine recoveries from COVID-19,” said Ford.
A few others, who had tested positive, were sent to facilities closer to their families.
But the fact that less than 12% of the entire home, staff included, actually got the virus, shows Jefferson Manor was able to minimize spread.
“I think a lot of that was due to how wonderful our staff took care of our folks using infection control, proper protocol, proper handwashing, proper PPE,” said Ford.
Those safety measures still continue at the facility. Everyone must use only one entrance to enter the building. No visitors are allowed and the dining halls remain empty. Instead, the meals go to each resident in their rooms. There are also no gatherings for games, but staff members came up with a creative alternative.
“We’ve done bingo, which means they would sit in their doorway and they would call bingo from overhead, and at least it gives them an opportunity to have some socializing at a distance,” said Ford.
Ford said what gets him through each day is watching the mindset of the staff and residents chang. Now he says they’re smiling and incorporating some normalcy compared to just a few months ago.
“Their fear quite frankly such as, ‘What happens if I get this? Is it going to be my demise?’ and we have had to be their cheerleaders every single day,” said Ford.
That’s exactly what they did Friday, May 29 by putting on a pep rally of sorts for the residents and all Coronavirus survivors. Ford said it’s these moments that give him and everyone else a psychological feel of things are changing for the better.
“Just to let everybody know how wonderful it is to see a light at the end of the tunnel and I think one of the most important things to take away from this is, ‘Don’t take life for granted and you don’t realize how precious life is until something like this comes along that is catastrophic and you cannot control,” said Ford.
Ford said he’s fighting the “helplessness” he feels from within and says there’s no guidebook or anything you can see to when it comes to COVID-19. He added this crisis has made the nursing home better in that they’re a stronger team now all getting to the finish line as one.
“This is not an easy business to be in but it is a very rewarding business and I am very thankful that I have an opportunity to be at Jefferson Manor taking care of these folks. Godspeed,” said Ford.
