Health officials express concern about crowds as La. moves into Phase 2 of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are mixed views about stepping into Phase 2 of reopening Louisiana. Places such as bars, spas, and recreational pools, places that normally attract large crowds, will be allowed to open.
"As for restaurants, yes, because you can kind of monitor, you know, what is going on and keeping your space, but as far as bars reopening, I kind of say no because you can get tipsy and be under the influence. You’re not going to be thinking about social distancing and who’s next to you,” said Shenique Guillard.
Guillard says she’s happy to see more businesses allowed to reopen to the public, however, she’s concerned that some businesses may not be able to ensure social distancing. Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Jacob Wood says adhering to recommended safety precautions can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as the state enters Phase 2 of reopening.
“It’s difficult when you are in a restaurant or bar. You’re eating and drinking, so you have to be sure that you’re taking the proper steps. One thing to remember is that with mask wearing, you are loving your neighbors by wearing a mask,” said Dr. Wood.
Dr. Wood says Phase 2 is not a time for individuals to get comfortable, especially those at risk of complications from COVID-19.
“I wouldn’t recommend someone who’s 70-years-old and has high blood pressure to go to a restaurant. I think that’s just not a good idea medically. There is always this little caveat at the end that people in high-risk groups need to shelter in place and we can’t forget that little piece there," said Dr. Wood.
Places newly reopening in Phase 2 will only be able to operate at 25% capacity.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.