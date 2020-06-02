FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain possible for rest of week; keeping an eye on Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Cristobal Is expected to meander over the Bay of Campeche over the next several days, possibly into Friday.
Its proximity to the Mexican coast could result in land interactions that may limit intensification and could briefly weaken the storm, but the current thinking is that Cristobal will survive and head for the central Gulf by or before the weekend. Water temperatures in the southwestern and central Gulf will certainly support intensification. While Cristobal could encounter some vertical shear as it moves north, the latest model forecasts suggest the shear will not be a limiting factor. Indeed, model consensus suggests Cristobal could strengthen a bit as it moves towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Admittedly, there’s still considerable uncertainly and low confidence with the model and National Hurricane Center forecasts over the next couple of days. However, an eventual track to the north seems almost certain and model guidance certainly includes Louisiana as a potential landfall point. In fact, it may be that Louisiana is the most likely landfall location at this time.
The bottom line is there are many “what ifs” and unknowns in terms of what to expect as we get to the weekend, but the Storm Team’s recommendation is all Louisiana interests should undertake preparations for a tropical storm making landfall Sunday or early Monday. Be aware that tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Saturday.
In the meantime, Gulf moisture will fuel a wetter day on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Wednesday will start out mainly dry under mostly cloudy skies, with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge. However, rain is likely by the afternoon; the Storm Team is setting Wednesday rain chances at 70%. Fortunately, severe weather is not a concern and most areas that do get rain will see well under 1″.
Set rain chances at 40% to 50% for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as we watch the Gulf. Assuming the latest forecasts for Cristobal are roughly representative, rain becomes likely Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday too. It’s too early to anticipate rain amounts for the weekend and into next week, but excessive rains are certainly a possibility depending on the track of Cristobal.
