FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise throughout the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will stay mainly dry, but rain will be a major part of the forecast as we close out the week and head into the start of next week.
Expect only isolated showers today especially during the mid to late afternoon hours. Most stay dry with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80°s. Rain chances will increase to 50% on Wednesday as a surge of moisture pushes into the area.
The majority of the rain will be confined to the afternoon hours. It will be a good idea to have an umbrella ready to go for the evening commute.
We close out the work week with pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms with hot and humid conditions.
By the weekend, all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to push north through the open waters of the Central Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. The forecast calls for some strengthening as it moves north towards the Central Gulf Coast states. Where exactly this system ends up is still a low confidence forecast. Models continue to keep South Louisiana and SE Texas as the most likely targets though.
For the local area, the main concern will be periods of heavy rain which could lead to some flash flooding. Rainfall amounts will be highly dependent on the location of landfall and how long the system will take to exit the region. There is still plenty of time to watch and prepare as the official forecast brings the heaviest rain in Sunday through Tuesday of our exclusive 10-day outlook.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.