FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers today

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tues., June 2 - Spotty showers later
By Diane Deaton | June 2, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 8:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet, rather steamy June morning.

Your early commute will be dry, but later today there could be a few scattered showers pop up on First Alert Doppler radar.

Under a sun/cloud mix, we’re looking at generally a 30% coverage of mainly afternoon showers, a high today pushing into the upper 80°s.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible as lows dip down to 71°.

Tomorrow, get the umbrella ready – at least a 60% coverage of showers and isolated storms. No severe weather in the forecast. Highs in the mid 80°s.

We’ll continue to watch Tropical Depression 3 in the southern Gulf of Mexico (the Bay of Campeche); highest sustained winds currently at 35 mph, barely moving to the west at 2 mph.

