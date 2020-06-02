FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet, rather steamy June morning.
Your early commute will be dry, but later today there could be a few scattered showers pop up on First Alert Doppler radar.
Under a sun/cloud mix, we’re looking at generally a 30% coverage of mainly afternoon showers, a high today pushing into the upper 80°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible as lows dip down to 71°.
Tomorrow, get the umbrella ready – at least a 60% coverage of showers and isolated storms. No severe weather in the forecast. Highs in the mid 80°s.
We’ll continue to watch Tropical Depression 3 in the southern Gulf of Mexico (the Bay of Campeche); highest sustained winds currently at 35 mph, barely moving to the west at 2 mph.
