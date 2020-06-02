BRPD Chief Murphy Paul responds to protests surrounding death of George Floyd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says the video of George Floyd’s death agitated scars he has from his own personal life.
“When you look at that video, there’s nothing right about it,” Chief Paul said.
Paul says that’s why he felt the need to issue this statement in response to the death.
“It was a shock to the conscience,” he said.
For the last three years, Paul has implemented changes across his department; he says most of those have come from listening to community members during the numerous town hall listening sessions he and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome have held across the parish.
“We listened to what the community said in these listening sessions all around the city,” he said. “We listen when our mayor-president had her events and people came to vent. We don’t take that lightly. We actively listen.”
He says the department has also had tough conversations internally on historically, how it has policed Baton Rouge.
“They shared stories about how we in Baton Rouge have done things in the past, about how we’ve policed communities, specifically dis-invested communities, because we believe that’s where we believe crime is at and we have to be a little more aggressive in enforcement activities in those areas,” Paul said. "That came from the men and women of this police department who shared those stories with me, so it was important to acknowledge that so the healing can begin.”
As a result, Paul says his department has changed the way it trains incoming officers.
“We had to take a hard look at our training academy and how we train our officers,” he said. “We also had to take one step further and not just look at the curriculum of a course and the outline of a course, we had to sit there and see how it’s being trained, how it’s being taught.”
Paul says it has also resulted in how the department handles complaints about its officers.
“We put complaints online. Anybody can go online, www.brpd.com and you can file a complaint. You can fill it out and every single complaint goes to our internal affairs division and we look at them,” Paul said. “When there is a complaint, we have a system in place where we go back and we review your body cam footage for a specific amount of time, we do an audit, just to make sure we’re not missing anything and that there’s no pattern of behavior.“
At a time when trust from the public is waning for law enforcement, Paul says he hopes he can regain the community’s trust by proving his department will hold officers accountable and working with citizens to improve community policing.
“Continuing to listen to the community, having those triggers in place and those audits in place, and identifying those who aren’t responding to training and then be brave enough and deliberate enough to make sure those individuals whose heart isn’t in the right place, tell them they just need another job,” Paul said.
The chief says he understands his department has made mistakes in the past, mistakes which he apologized for, but all he can do now is promise he will continue to work on the betterment of BRPD.
