Watching higher Mississippi River levels

That same fear extended upriver to Baton Rouge and beyond. Storm surges from hurricanes like Katrina, Gustav, and Isaac produced rises of 4′-8′ along the river at Baton Rouge. Those kinds of rises at a time when the river was at or near 40′ would overtop the levees on both sides of the river. But those dramatic rises of the Mississippi at Baton Rouge occurred during periods when the river was relatively low. The impact of storm surge lessens as the river gets higher.