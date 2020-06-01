Vitalant now performing COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vitalant, the country’s largest independent non-profit blood collector, announced Monday, June 1 that it will begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test shows if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms or not.
“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.”
Vitalant says it began collecting convalescent plasma back in April. For more information about that, click here. Vitalant says blood donations are critically needed right now, with a particular need for type O, A-, and B-. Platelets are also greatly needed for cancer treatments, surgeries, and various emergencies.
Donors can call 877-258-4825, or click here, to schedule an appointment for donation. Vitalant’s donor center in Baton Rouge is located at 8234 One Calais (service road at I-10 and Essen Lane).
Donors will not be charged for the antibody testing.
