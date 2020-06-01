Some Siegen stores close early ahead of possible demonstrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two major retailers boarded up their doors and closed early ahead of planned demonstrations along Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Monday night (June 1).
Workers were seen at Target on Siegen Lane around 4:30 p.m. putting plywood over the entrance doors.
On the opposite side of I-10, the Lowe’s store off Siegen (S Mall Drive) closed early and large stacks of plywood were placed in front of the entrance doors.
A few dozen people gathered along Siegen Lane Sunday night to protest the death of George Floyd, forcing the closure of that roadway as demonstrators stood in the street.
A few objects were thrown at police, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made. Members of that same group said they would likely return to the same area Monday evening.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, less than ten people had gathered in the area.
