2020 Hurricane Season marks 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will mark 15 years since the deadliest storm in Louisiana’s history.
Hurricane Katrina brought devastation ashore on August 29, 2005. With a 30-foot storm surge and a broken levee system, flooding around New Orleans was catastrophic. More than 1,500 people died in Louisiana.
Work has since been done to fix the levees there.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast was not spared Katrina’s wrath. Some of the most destructive winds in that storm pounded the areas near Gulfport and Biloxi.
In all, officials with NOAA estimate Katrina caused $161 billion worth of damage.
