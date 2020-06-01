Gov. Edwards announces La. will move to Phase 2 reopening June 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will move into Phase Two of the White House’s reopening guidelines Friday, June 5. The governor’s executive order for Phase One reopening is set to expire the same day.
Under Phase Two, bars and breweries without an LDH food permit are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
Spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys, and event centers are also able to reopen in Phase Two.
Restaurants, stores, and other businesses that have been operating at 25% capacity will be able to operate at 50% capacity in Phase Two.
Here’s What Can Operate at 50% Capacity (parties must still maintain at least 6 feet of distance) during:
- Churches
- Solo and non-contact sports
- Playgrounds, outdoor play centers
- Barbers and salons
- Museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Malls
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes
- Theaters
- Casinos and video poker
- Racetrackers (not open to spectators)
- Day spa, tattoo shops, massage shops and estheticians
- Swimming pools (controlled recreational swimming)
- Bowling, skating
- Event Centers
Here’s What Can Operate at 25% Capacity (parties must still maintain at least 6 feet of distance):
- Bars and breweries without an LDH food permit
For specific guidelines about reopening from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office click here.
