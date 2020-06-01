Flood insurance reminder for 2020 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every year for hurricane season, residents are reminded about how important it is to have flood insurance.
This year, because of the coronavirus, there’s some extra help for those who haven’t gotten around to it.
FEMA has extended the grace period to June 15 for people to renew their plans that would’ve expired. Now, that’s for those with a policy.
If you want to get a flood insurance policy, remember a few key things. There’s a 30-day waiting period for starting new ones. And, most insurance providers won’t give out new policies or allow changes if there’s a named storm in the Gulf. So, don’t wait until the last minute to get a policy.
Also, check to see if your policy includes a hurricane deductible, which can cause higher costs if you have hurricane damage.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance has a hurricane resource center with additional tips on preparing for hurricane season.
