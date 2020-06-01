FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Depression #3 forms in the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a bit of a double disappointment on this first day of June. Not only are we watching the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for a potential tropical troublemaker, but last week’s outlook for a mostly dry first week of June has been rained out too.
Remnants of what was the Eastern Pacific’s Tropical Storm Amanda have now been tagged as Tropical Depression #3. The forecast, supported by the current satellite presentation, suggests that the depression could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Cristobal in less than 24 hours. Regardless of the rate of development, it looks like the system will stay in or near the Bay of Campeche (southwest Gulf of Mexico) for the next two to three days, at least. After that, expect the system to move northward towards the U.S. Gulf states, with landfall threats ranging from Texas to Louisiana to even points farther east.
However, there is simply too much uncertainty at this stage of the tropical game to make a credible call on the location and timing of a potential U.S. coastal strike. Given the uncertainty, now is the time to make sure that you’re ready in case the Bayou State becomes the landfall target. Intensification to hurricane strength seems unlikely, but is not out of the question. Coastal parishes need to make ready for storm surge and flooding at a minimum. Heavy rains could extend well inland, especially if the system continues to move slowly.
The Storm Team forecast for Tuesday sets rain chances at 20 to 30%. The day starts out mostly cloudy and muggy with sunrise temperatures around 70° for the Red Stick. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with skies remaining mostly cloudy.
Rain chances are raised to 50% to 60% for Wednesday, with scattered to likely showers and storms posted Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Morning starts will range from 70° to lower 70s, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s.
Obviously, some of the forecast uncertainty towards the end of the week and into the weekend is dependent upon the development, track, and forward speed of Tropical Depression #3/Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.