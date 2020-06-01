FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Depression #3 forms in the Gulf

Remnants of what was the Eastern Pacific’s Tropical Storm Amanda have now been tagged as Tropical Depression #3. The forecast, supported by the current satellite presentation, suggests that the depression could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Cristobal in less than 24 hours. Regardless of the rate of development, it looks like the system will stay in or near the Bay of Campeche (southwest Gulf of Mexico) for the next two to three days, at least. After that, expect the system to move northward towards the U.S. Gulf states, with landfall threats ranging from Texas to Louisiana to even points farther east.