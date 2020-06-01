FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first day of June promises to be a hot and mainly dry day.
Temperatures will start off in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s, normal for this time of year.
Not much in the way of activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar later this morning or during the afternoon hours. Perhaps a few spotty showers, but those will be few and far between!
Under partly cloudy skies, winds will be light from the NE and our high will top out in the lower 90°s
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a rather steamy low of 71°.
Tuesday, we’ll add a 30% - 40% coverage of showers/storms primarily in the afternoon. It’ll be another hot one as highs top out at 90°.
