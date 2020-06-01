Experts weigh-in on stress of dealing with COVID-19 and hurricane season

“Got me thinking about parallels - things that are similar - things we get to take from the experience of COVID-19, which is a brand new experience and global, just like storms and natural disasters are global,” said Dr. Frank Campbell, executive director emeritus of the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center . "There are a lot of parallels we can take but the one I found to be the most important (and why this program is so timely) is important our mental health is - is we also included in our preparedness for storms, ‘preparedness for our mental health and stress.’