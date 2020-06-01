EBR, Livingston courthouses begin hearing some in-person matters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two months after Governor John Bel Edwards issued the stay-at-home order, district courts in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes are reopening their doors for the first time Monday, June 1.
The reopening comes with a new way of doing things in the 19th and 21st Judicial District Courthouses.
Parish officials in Livingston created a remote check-in system online for lawyers, witnesses, and visitors who have permission to attend court, allowing them to remain in their vehicles until their respective cases are called. The system will send a text message notification a few minutes ahead of time.
At the door, your temperature will be checked and masks are required inside.
A limited number of people will be allowed inside.
Only matters determined to be absolutely necessary to be heard in person, including civil commitments and civil domestic violence, will take place in the courtroom. Some cases will continue through virtual conferencing. Those with an upcoming court appearance should receive a notice.
Litigants who have attorneys should communicate with their attorneys before heading to the courthouse.
All juvenile courts will continue via Zoom until the end of June.
