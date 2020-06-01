BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo to celebrate 50th anniversary with 50-cent admission on Wednesday afternoons in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will be offering $.50 admission (plus tax) for guests of all ages every Wednesday in June between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The special offer is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Zoo opened its doors on Easter Sunday in 1970 and admission was 50 cents per person at that time.
“This is one more way we are honoring this major milestone & saying thank you to the community who helped us get there! We are thrilled to be celebrating our role in connecting people with wildlife and wild places since the Zoo first opened 50 years ago,” said Phil Frost, Zoo Director.
The Zoo re-opened on May 21, 2020 to the public and has enacted a myriad of safety measures to keep the staff, guests, and animals safe. For a full list of safety modifications at the Zoo, please learn more here: https://bit.ly/2Xdw5JH.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.