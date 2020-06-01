Authorities investigating arson on Osceola Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Osceola Street Monday, June 1.
Curt Monte, a fire department spokesperson, says crews arrived on the scene in the 3500 block of Osceola Street around 11 a.m. to find the structure engulfed in flames.
Monte says crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
Authorities determined the fire to be arson, according to Monte.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.