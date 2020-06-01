Athletes from Southern, LSU earn Athletes for Hope awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Athletes for Hope (AFH) have announced its Team of the Year and Student-Athlete of the Year winners and the recipients are from Southern University and LSU.
The Team of the Year award went to the Southern University women’s soccer team and head coach Jeremy Fontenot.
“The Southern Women’s Soccer team embodied service and showed a strong commitment to giving back by showing up in large numbers at events,” the university stated. “At the time of their nomination, they had most recently volunteered for the Susan G Komen’s Race for the Cure and cheered on survivors at the finish line.”
The winner for AFH Student-Athlete of the Year was Sydney Mukes of the LSU volleyball team.
“The Baton Rouge community has become home over these past years," said Mukes. "Athletes for Hope does an awesome job providing athletes with easy and fun ways to get involved. Investing into the community and the youth in Baton Rouge has been such a special experience and the lessons I’ve learned will carry on with me wherever I go next.”
After two weeks of online voting and social media promotion, the national voting campaign received 4,578 votes.
