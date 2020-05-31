FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry to start the workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and humid weather continues into the workweek and the month of June.
That probably won’t come as a surprise if you’ve lived in South Louisiana for any period of time.
Temperatures will actually be pretty close to average over the majority of the upcoming workweek. If you work outdoors be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside A/C if at all possible.
The weather stays mainly dry through Tuesday.
On Wednesday a surge of moisture will work in from the east and provide an increased rain chance.
The moisture pool will then shift back east to end the workweek keeping rain chances closer to a summer-like pattern of pop-up scattered t-showers mainly during the afternoon.
A lot of attention will be paid to the Southern Gulf of Mexico through this week.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Eastern Pacific is forecast to emerge from Central America into the Bay of Campeche early this week.
It is not expected to move much until we get into next weekend. That is when long-range forecast models begin to push deep tropical moisture towards the U.S. Gulf Coast States.
There is some potential for tropical regeneration of this system as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.
Right now the main forecast concern is not with tropical development but with the deep tropical moisture and heavy rain potential for the first part of next week.
The bottom line is that we still have plenty of time to monitor this situation as we are still a week or more away from any possible direct impacts.
