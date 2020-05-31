FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat returns to end May and start June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be back above normal over the next couple of days as high pressure moves overhead.
Afternoon highs Sunday through Tuesday will climb into the low 90°s with feels like temperatures creeping into the mid 90°s.
The high pressure system will keep the local area dry through Monday. A weak easterly wave will move west across the Northern Gulf Coast bringing an uptick in rain chances by mid week.
We’ll be keeping our eyes on the Southern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the Eastern Pacific moves across Central America into the Bay of Campeche in the far Southern Gulf of Mexico. These remnants and deep tropical moisture are not expected to move much through the work week.
By the end of the week, long range forecast models show the tropical moisture lifting north towards the Gulf Coast states. Where this moisture heads exactly is still anyone’s guess.
What also remains unclear is if a tropical disturbance will be able to form from Amanda’s remnants and this deep tropical moisture.
We still have lots of time to keep our eyes on this area for any potential development, but at this time the National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.
