Eyes on the Gulf for possible tropical development later this week

(WAFB) - A Tropical Storm originating in the Eastern Pacific could cause impacts to South Louisiana by the weekend or the beginning of next week.
Tropical Storm Amanda formed in the morning Sunday, May 31, and made landfall in Guatemala shortly after reaching Tropical Storm status.
By Sunday afternoon Amanda was classified as a remnant low.
The remnants of Amanda, and associated deep tropical moisture, are forecast to drift into the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico, or Bay of Campeche, and stay there for most of the workweek.
The National Hurricane Center believes there is a potential that redevelopment of this remnant low into a tropical disturbance is possible.
If the remnants of Amanda were to redevelop into a named storm it would NOT retain the Eastern Pacific identifier.
It would become Tropical Depression 3 and then Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The only way a Pacific origin storm retains its name in the Atlantic basin is if it completely survives the trip across Central America into the Gulf or Caribbean.
The remnant low and subsequent tropical moisture will begin to push north into the Central and Northern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.
Right now, long-range models suggest a weak tropical system (i.e. depression or low-end tropical storm) will push north and eventually make landfall somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
A lot of uncertainty remains on potential track as we still don’t have the system in the Gulf of Mexico or organized for that matter.
As it stands right now, the main concern locally will be the potential for heavy rain by the beginning of next week.
Current model tracks (which are subject to change wildly in the coming days) places South Louisiana on the “wetter” side of the system.
Off and on showers and t-storms will have the potential of being proficient rain producers.
The good news is that we have plenty of time to monitor the situation and adjust the forecast as things become clearer.
The local area is at least 7 days away from any potential direct impacts.
It has already been an active Atlantic Hurricane Season which starts Monday, June 1.
The Atlantic Basin has already seen 2 named storms (Arthur, Bertha) before the season officially began.
That ties the record for most preseason storms which remarkable has occurred 5 separate times (1887, 1908, 1951, 2012, 2016) since records have been kept (since 1850).
Be sure to watch the WAFB 5th Season Hurricane Special Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. for all the latest news and notes related to the 2020 hurricane season.
