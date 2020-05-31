Community unites in prayer over unrest across country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members united in prayer at The Elevated Church in Baton Rouge.
Donna Ricard started the prayer vigil, she says, in response to the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, which has led to unrest across the country.
“I want people to acknowledge what is going on. I didn’t know that I could feel something like that, grief like that. It hurt and I was so angry. We have to send up and acknowledge what is going on and we have to be able to love people,” said Ricard.
“We need prayer now more than ever before, even before this incident,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.
Paul attended the vigil to show support as people prayed for peace nationwide.
"We’re keeping the community lifted up in prayer. We’re keeping officers lifted up in prayer. We do understand and recognize that there is hurt out there, that there is pain, and I understand it. It’s important for us to listen, and actively listen about what’s going on in America and take a look at ourselves and agencies in law enforcement and ask ourselves what are we doing to make sure that an incident like that doesn’t happen,” said Paul.
Ricard says she plans to continue hosting the vigils and hopes people can find solace through unity and prayer.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.