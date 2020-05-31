Chase, Marshall lead LSU’s talented group of pass catchers

“One thing about the wide receivers last year is that they caught the ball; there weren’t many drops and yards per catch is one of the best winning analytical stats that we can have and those guys were tremendous at catching the football," Orgeron explained. "So, we’ve got to regain that with the quarterback, regain that connection and those guys working out on their own is going to be critical but obviously, Ja’Marr Chase, one of the best players in the nation, maybe the best player in the nation, coming back is a force. Terrace Marshall had a great year with us last year. Those two guys are going to be phenomenal and then you look at Racey McMath, a strong, big-time receiver. Racey is 6′2″, 223 [pounds]. Great kid, it’s his time. And then, obviously, we have some young receivers. The guy I’m excited about is Arik Gilbert. Arik is not just going to be a tight end for us. Arik is 6′5″, 250 [pounds]. We’re going to use him out wide, at X. Then, we’ve got some young receivers coming in - Alex Adams from Mississippi, Kayshon Boutte coming in, Koy Moore, Jontre Kirklin is backing up Ja’Marr Chase. Trey Palmer, right there from Kentwood who won the 100, we’ve got speed. We’ve got some guys that can play so we’ve got some experience there but also some new guys that can fill in. I think we’re going to have another fantastic receiving corps, but as you guys say, we have to have another great year of recruiting because two of the best receivers in the country are going to be leaving.”