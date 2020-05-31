BRFD investigating arson on Topeka Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Topeka Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the BRFD the cause of the fire is arson.
Officials stated the fire started outside of the house, and when firefighters arrived they were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.
Red Cross was also called out to assist.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419
